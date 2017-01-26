Flood-Pahang: More Flood Victims Evac...

Flood-Pahang: More Flood Victims Evacuated In Pahang

2 hrs ago

The flood situation in Pahang seems to worsen with more people being displaced, with the latest number at 7,186 people from nine districts, compared with 6,830 people last night. Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said Lipis district recorded the highest number of flood evacuees, with 2,395 people from 652 families.

Chicago, IL

