Flash floods cause massive KL jam

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods have blocked all three lanes along the Middle Ring Road 2 from Gombak to Ampang causing a massive traffic jam. Star Media Radio Group traffic team head Priscilla Patrick described the scene as "hectic", with fallen trees and damaged cars.

Chicago, IL

