Five killed in head-on collision at Ipoh-Lumut road

Five killed in head-on collision at Ipoh-Lumut road

Read more: The Star Online

BATU GAJAH: Five people died and three others were seriously injured in an accident involving two cars at KM16 of the Ipoh-Lumut road. Batu Gajah OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Nasri Omar said that in the 3.30pm incident on Monday near Siputeh, a Toyota Vios and a Mercedes-Benz collided head-on.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,482

