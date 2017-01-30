Five killed in head-on collision at Ipoh-Lumut road

BATU GAJAH: Five people died and three others were seriously injured in an accident involving two cars at KM16 of the Ipoh-Lumut road. Batu Gajah OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Nasri Omar said that in the 3.30pm incident on Monday near Siputeh, a Toyota Vios and a Mercedes-Benz collided head-on.

