Filipino just out of jail is shot over attack

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Police shot and wounded a habitual criminal after he swung a meat cleaver and a knife at one of them in a parking space at Taman Bukit Setia, Jalan Sepanggar, here, Saturday. The 35-year-old paperless Filipino, who is responsible for 13 criminal cases in the city and at least one burglary in Keningau between December last year and January, was shot below his armpit and ribs.

