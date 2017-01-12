Duterte confirms arrest, detention of Sema's son in KL

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday night confirmed the arrest and detention in Kuala Lumpur of 26-year old Datu Mohamad Abduljabbar Sema, chair of Barangay Rosary Heights 7 in Cotabato City who is suspected to be among the perpetrators of the September 2, 2016 bombing at the Roxas Night Market here that left 15 persons dead and 69 others injured. Duterte told a gathering of this city's business sector at the Marco Polo hotel that the perpetrators of the September bombing in the night market near the hotel "have all been accounted for," including the "anak ni Sema, mayor ng Cotabato."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.