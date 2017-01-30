DSWD assures protection of Filipino m...

DSWD assures protection of Filipino migrant workers to be deported from Malaysia

By Philippine News Agency Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Monday assured that her department will exert all efforts to help settle Filipino migrant workers returning to the country. Taguiwalo made the assurance following reports that Sabah will begin to deport thousands of illegal immigrants from the Philippines using the assets of the Malaysian Royal Navy this February.

