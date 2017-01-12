DPM: Malaysia Should Seize Opportunit...

DPM: Malaysia Should Seize Opportunities To Develop Rapidly Like China

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said development plans for the country should be drawn up from now to realise what is envisioned for 2050. Malaysians, he said, should set aside whatever political differences, opinions, ideology and racial differences to move as one unit with the same objective to see the country developed rapidly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC