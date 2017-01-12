DPM: Malaysia Should Seize Opportunities To Develop Rapidly Like China
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said development plans for the country should be drawn up from now to realise what is envisioned for 2050. Malaysians, he said, should set aside whatever political differences, opinions, ideology and racial differences to move as one unit with the same objective to see the country developed rapidly.
