Death of Malaysian militant 'a huge blow' to Islamic State's SE Asia unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian militant Zainuri Kamaruddin, a leader of Islamic State's Southeast Asia unit, Katibah Nusantara, was a veteran fighter whose death in a Syrian military air strike last week is being viewed as a major but not fatal blow to the group. "This is a big loss to Katibah Nusantara as Zainuri was a very experienced fighter with bomb-making skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.