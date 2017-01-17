Death of Malaysian militant 'a huge b...

Death of Malaysian militant 'a huge blow' to Islamic State's SE Asia unit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian militant Zainuri Kamaruddin, a leader of Islamic State's Southeast Asia unit, Katibah Nusantara, was a veteran fighter whose death in a Syrian military air strike last week is being viewed as a major but not fatal blow to the group. "This is a big loss to Katibah Nusantara as Zainuri was a very experienced fighter with bomb-making skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 11 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Thu jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC