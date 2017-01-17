Death of Malaysian militant 'a huge blow' to Islamic State's SE Asia unit
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian militant Zainuri Kamaruddin, a leader of Islamic State's Southeast Asia unit, Katibah Nusantara, was a veteran fighter whose death in a Syrian military air strike last week is being viewed as a major but not fatal blow to the group. "This is a big loss to Katibah Nusantara as Zainuri was a very experienced fighter with bomb-making skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|11 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC