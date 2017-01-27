DBKL officer among four charged over ...

DBKL officer among four charged over truck driver assault

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

One of the four men, including a Kuala Lumpur City Hall enforcement officer, were charged in the Ampang Magistrate's Court. KUALA LUMPUR: Four men, including a Kuala Lumpur City Hall enforcement officer, were charged in the Ampang Magistrate's Court here Friday for participating in a riot at the Puncak Anthenaeum condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa, two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC