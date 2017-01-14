Cops: Schoolgirl arrested for allegedly offensive Facebook posts against the late Adenan
MIRI: A 17-year-old schoolgirl from Mukah in central Sarawak has been arrested Saturday after police found allegedly offensive posts made on social media against the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem. "Several police reports have been lodged against her over comments she allegedly posted concerning the late chief minister," he said.
