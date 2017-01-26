CNY Celebration An Opportune Time To ...

CNY Celebration An Opportune Time To Strengthen Ties Among Malaysians - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 -- Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the Chinese New Year celebration is a time for Malaysians of all races to further cement ties between them. The Prime Minister said Malaysians were uniquely blessed to be able to celebrate the event and many other festivals together as they coexisted harmoniously with mutual respect for one another.

Chicago, IL

