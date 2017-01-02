Close call for 28 after express bus catches fire
KUCHING: It was a close call for 26 passengers and two drivers when the express bus they were in caught fire at KM30 of Jalan Serian-Sri Aman near Balai Ringin on Monday. According to a spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Department, one of the bus drivers suffered burns to his hands and ears and was brought to the Balai Ringin clinic for treatment.
