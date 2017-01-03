China, U.S. should maintain proper direction of relations: minister
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talk at the 5th East Asia Summmit at the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 6, 2015. China's foreign minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that the two countries should maintain the proper direction in developing relations.
