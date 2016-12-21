Breast cancer survivors usher in 2017 with a fairy tale ambience
Kota Kinabalu: Volunteers and breast cancer survivors of the Kinabalu Breast Cancer Support Association let their hair down at the Volunteers' Nite 2016 to mark the close of the year and usher in the New Year 2017. With a fairy tale ambience, it was an enchanting evening of the Fantasy World of Disneyland, with the theme "Mirror Mirror on the Wall", organised by KPR at the Sutera Harbour Golf Club, Friday.
