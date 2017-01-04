Body of fisherman found four days after mishap
BALIK PULAU: The body of a missing fisherman whose boat sank on New Year's Eve, was found floating about 20km west of Muka Head, Teluk Bahang. Fishermen from Sungai Udang near here spotted the body of Low Kiau Ming while returning to their jetty with their overnight catch.
