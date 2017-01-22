Boat with 28 Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia: official6 hours ago
A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, has gone missing in the waters off Borneo, an official from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said today. "The owner of the boat reported it missing on Saturday evening and we have begun a search and rescue mission," a spokesman from the agency told AFP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC