Boat with 28 Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia: official6 hours ago

Boat with 28 Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia: official

A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, has gone missing in the waters off Borneo, an official from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said today. "The owner of the boat reported it missing on Saturday evening and we have begun a search and rescue mission," a spokesman from the agency told AFP.

Chicago, IL

