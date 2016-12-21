Best X'mas-New Year joy at Papar Dist...

Best X'mas-New Year joy at Papar District Office

Kota Kinabalu: A survey reportedly done by a group of bloggers Statewide put the Papar District Office as having the best Christmas-New Year ambience among government frontline offices in Sabah, not only with decorations but also Christmas carol music during office hours. The poll also garnered feedback from members of the public at random at various times and days when they were visiting the offices to avail themselves of government services until Dec 30. This is more so remarkable considering that the staff manning front office counters serving the public were mostly Muslims, showing Sabah is among the most tolerant 1Malaysia-spirited states.

Chicago, IL

