Be vigilant to ensure no interference in Malaysia's next general election
Malaysians more than ever need to watch out for any signs of external interference aimed at putting someone scary in power, writes Wandering Malaysian . So it turns out the Russians allegedly influenced American voters to elect the orange-haired guy to be their president? The Russians are also allegedly overtly influencing the French presidential elections by funding Marine Le Pen, the apparently rather sinister far right politician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysia News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Passers by
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC