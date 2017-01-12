Be vigilant to ensure no interference...

Be vigilant to ensure no interference in Malaysia's next general election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Malaysia News

Malaysians more than ever need to watch out for any signs of external interference aimed at putting someone scary in power, writes Wandering Malaysian . So it turns out the Russians allegedly influenced American voters to elect the orange-haired guy to be their president? The Russians are also allegedly overtly influencing the French presidential elections by funding Marine Le Pen, the apparently rather sinister far right politician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysia News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,986 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC