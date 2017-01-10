Bat exodus in Malaysian Borneo: An ex...

Bat exodus in Malaysian Borneo: An extraordinary corner of Southeast Asia tourists forget

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A long tar-black spiralling stream pours from the cave entrance, forming one of the world's great spectacles of nature, the daily bat exodus at Gunung Mulu National Park. = It's been more than an hour and I've been waiting patiently in a clearing deep in the dense jungle of Gunung Mulu National Park in Sarawak, my eyes fixed on the distance as I await one of the world's great, if not more perverse, spectacles of nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Sat George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC