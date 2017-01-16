Another climber does an - Ipoh' dared...

Another climber does an - Ipoh' daredevil act

IPOH: Daredevil climbers are at it again with yet another scaling the "Ipoh" lettering landmark here before posting images of his feat on social media. Checks on the social media showed a youth posing for photographs on top of the landmark near the Simpang Pulai exit of the North-South Expressway.

