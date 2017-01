Airstrikes in Syria kill Islamic State militants from Malaysia: Reports

Three Malaysian militants, including an Islamic State group leader were killed on Friday from airstrikes in Raqqa, Syria , according to reports by Malaysian media citing Bukit Aman counter terrorism unit deputy director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian militants, including an Islamic State group leader, were killed on Friday following airstrikes in Raqqa, Syria, according to reports by Malaysian media citing Bukit Aman counter terrorism unit deputy director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.