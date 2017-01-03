Aid flotilla to Rakhine postponed: Malaysian NGO

KUALA LUMPUR: An aid flotilla meant to deliver food and other supplies from Malaysia to Myanmar's Rakhine state has yet to receive the green light to enter Myanmar, but organisers said that the ship will set sail with or without permission. The flotilla, organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations , was supposed to leave Malaysia on Jan 10, but it will be postponed and make its way by the end of the month instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.