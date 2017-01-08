AES cameras for seven accident hotspots
PETALING JAYA: Automated Enforcement System cameras will be installed in seven accident hotspots, including Pagoh where a fatal crash involving an express bus occurred, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai. He said the existing 14 AES cameras were still in operation and refuted claims on social media that 200 AES cameras would be installed nationwide.
