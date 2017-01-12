Adenan Was An Exceptional Leader, Say...

Adenan Was An Exceptional Leader, Says Bernama Chairman Azman

Tan Sri Adenan Satem during an exclusive interview with Bernama editorial team headed by the news agency's chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Kuching in March last year KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 -- The late Tan Sri Adenan Satem was an exceptional leader who brought major changes to Sarawak despite helming the state for only a short time, said Datuk Seri Azman Ujang. The Chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency said Adenan formulated policies that benefited the people and Sarawak, and was very vocal in championing the rights of the state without fear or favour.

