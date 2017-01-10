7-day remand for S'wak murder, arson ...

7-day remand for S'wak murder, arson suspect

Kuching: A man who was believed to have fatally slashed a youth with a machete in a house before burning down the structure occupied by the latter and two senior citizens on Sunday, has been remanded for seven days. Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department Chief Datuk Dev Kumar said further investigation revealed that the 42-year-old suspect was a local and not a foreigner as reported earlier.

