7.3 quake shakes E Malaysia, tsunami 'unlikely'
MANILA: A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake was measured by USGS to be at a depth of 613km and no tsunami alert has been issued.
Comments
Discussions
