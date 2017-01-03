7.3 quake shakes E Malaysia, tsunami ...

7.3 quake shakes E Malaysia, tsunami 'unlikely'

23 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

MANILA: A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake was measured by USGS to be at a depth of 613km and no tsunami alert has been issued.

