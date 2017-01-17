429 Flood Victims In Three Sabah Relief Centres As At
KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 -- The number of flood victims in three relief centres in three districts in Sabah rose to 420 from 100 families as at 9.30 am compared to 331 last night. Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 346 victims from 82 families are housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Taritipan hall in Kota Marudu district.
