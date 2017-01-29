23 more rescued, six still missing in...

23 more rescued, six still missing in Sabah boat mishap

KOTA KINABALU: Search and rescue personnel have rescued 22 people, mostly China tourists from waters near Labuan, about 32 hours after their catamaran sank. Another three are believed to have died while six more people remain unaccounted for from the boat that went missing on Saturday on its way to Pulau Mengalum.

Chicago, IL

