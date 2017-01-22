22 rescued day after Malaysian tourist boat sank; 6 missing
President Donald Trump plans to turn to local police for help in cracking down on illegal immigration and building his so-called deportation force British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States Iraqis say they are shocked and disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States President Donald Trump bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months _ and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely _ declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from... A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban A family spokeswoman ... (more)
Discussions
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
