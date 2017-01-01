17 couples arrested during 'khalwat' raid on New Year's Eve in Terengganu
KUALA TERENGGANU: Civil servants and teenagers are among 17 couples arrested during the statewide 'khalwat' raid, dubbed Ops Tahun Baru, early Sunday. State Religious Affairs Commissioner Datuk Wan Mohd Wan Ibrahim said the suspects, aged between 17 and mid-40s, were picked up at numerous hotels for allegedly committing khalwat and having immoral sex outside of marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC