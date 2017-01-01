17 couples arrested during 'khalwat' raid on New Year's Eve in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Civil servants and teenagers are among 17 couples arrested during the statewide 'khalwat' raid, dubbed Ops Tahun Baru, early Sunday. State Religious Affairs Commissioner Datuk Wan Mohd Wan Ibrahim said the suspects, aged between 17 and mid-40s, were picked up at numerous hotels for allegedly committing khalwat and having immoral sex outside of marriage.

