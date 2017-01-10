10 dead, 30 missing after boat capsiz...

10 dead, 30 missing after boat capsizes off Malaysia1 hour ago

Ten people are confirmed dead and about 30 missing after a boat believed to be carrying Indonesian illegal immigrants capsized in rough seas off Malaysia, officials said today. The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the east coast town of Mersing earlier today, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

