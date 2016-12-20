Wife of Perak assistant legal adviser found dead at lake
IPOH: The wife of Perak's assistant state legal advisor Teoh Chin Chong was found dead with a bleeding wound on her neck at a lake in Bandar Seri Botani here on Wednesday morning. The 57-year-old victim was believed to be jogging around the lake at about 9am when she slipped and fell into the lake while trying to It is learnt that she fell head down into the water, as her neck was impaled by a sharp mangrove wood in the lake.
