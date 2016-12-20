Wife of Perak assistant legal adviser...

Wife of Perak assistant legal adviser found dead at lake

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: The wife of Perak's assistant state legal advisor Teoh Chin Chong was found dead with a bleeding wound on her neck at a lake in Bandar Seri Botani here on Wednesday morning. The 57-year-old victim was believed to be jogging around the lake at about 9am when she slipped and fell into the lake while trying to It is learnt that she fell head down into the water, as her neck was impaled by a sharp mangrove wood in the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC