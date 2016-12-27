Why was Najib absent from the Christi...

Why was Najib absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) ...

Why was Najib absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia Christmas High-tea for three consecutive years in a row? Why was the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia Christmas high-tea on Christmas Day on Sunday - as it was the Prime Minister's absence from the CFM Christmas high-tea for three consecutive years in a row. Najib had said that he did not want to be Prime Minister for only a particular section of the community, but a Prime Minister for all Malaysians.

Chicago, IL

