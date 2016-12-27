Why was Najib absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) ...

Why was Najib absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia Christmas High-tea for three consecutive years in a row? Why was the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, absent from the Christian Federation of Malaysia Christmas high-tea on Christmas Day on Sunday - as it was the Prime Minister's absence from the CFM Christmas high-tea for three consecutive years in a row. Najib had said that he did not want to be Prime Minister for only a particular section of the community, but a Prime Minister for all Malaysians.

