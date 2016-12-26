Viral video of water gushing at hills...

Viral video of water gushing at hillslope in Cameron Highlands old incident, says Shahidan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: A video of gushing water at a hillslope on a road to Cameron Highlands that went viral Sunday was a past incident, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim . Shahidan, the minister in charge of national disaster management who was contacted by Bernama late Sunday night, said he was informed that the incident did not take place yesterday as purportedly portrayed by the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC