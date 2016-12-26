Viral video of water gushing at hillslope in Cameron Highlands old incident, says Shahidan
IPOH: A video of gushing water at a hillslope on a road to Cameron Highlands that went viral Sunday was a past incident, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim . Shahidan, the minister in charge of national disaster management who was contacted by Bernama late Sunday night, said he was informed that the incident did not take place yesterday as purportedly portrayed by the video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC