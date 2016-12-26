Viral video of water gushing at hillslope in Cameron Highlands old incident, says Shahidan

IPOH: A video of gushing water at a hillslope on a road to Cameron Highlands that went viral Sunday was a past incident, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim . Shahidan, the minister in charge of national disaster management who was contacted by Bernama late Sunday night, said he was informed that the incident did not take place yesterday as purportedly portrayed by the video.

