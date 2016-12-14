UPDATE 1-Malaysia extends bauxite min...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia extends bauxite mining ban for another three months

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

Malaysia on Thursday extended a moratorium on bauxite mining by three months, from the start of 2017, to allow remaining stockpiles of the aluminium-making commodity to be cleared. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar also said that high stockpiles, nearly a year after the ban was first imposed, suggested illegal mining may have been carried out.

