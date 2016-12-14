UNSC Vote Against Israeli Settlements A Victory For The People Of Palestine - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak described the United Nations Security Council's vote calling on Israel to stop the illegal construction of settlements in Palestine as a victory for the people of Palestine. The Prime Minister said Malaysia and three countries, namely New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela had put the text of a draft resolution to vote on Friday in a largely tense and unexpected climax to the chain of events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.