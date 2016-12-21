Tips for holiday gift returns Read St...

Tips for holiday gift returns Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WHAS11

TO GO WITH Malaysia-economy-politics-tax, FOCUS by M Jegathesan In this picture taken May 9, 2015, a customer poses as he shows his grocery receipt with the added six-percent goods and services tax at a department store in Kuala Lumpur. The unpopular new consumption tax has handed fresh ammo to critics of Malaysia's embattled prime minister, with angry consumers complaining it has sent prices surging, and economists warning of an impact on economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC