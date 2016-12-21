Tips for holiday gift returns Read Story WHAS11 Staff

TO GO WITH Malaysia-economy-politics-tax, FOCUS by M Jegathesan In this picture taken May 9, 2015, a customer poses as he shows his grocery receipt with the added six-percent goods and services tax at a department store in Kuala Lumpur. The unpopular new consumption tax has handed fresh ammo to critics of Malaysia's embattled prime minister, with angry consumers complaining it has sent prices surging, and economists warning of an impact on economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.