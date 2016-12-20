Three to be charged tomorrow in RM3.3...

Three to be charged tomorrow in RM3.3bil Sabah water scandal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: Three people are expected to be charged Thursday in connection with one of the country's biggest graft investigations involving alleged abuse of power in the siphoning of RM3.3bil of federal funds for water development in Sabah. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency sources have confirmed that the three would be charged at the Sessions Court here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC