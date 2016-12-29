SMART Tunnel listed among CNN's top 1...

SMART Tunnel listed among CNN's top 10 world's greatest tunnels

10 min ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: The SMART Tunnel in Malaysia has been listed as one of the top 10 world's greatest tunnels by CNN. The article explains that the tunnel is expected to prevent billions of dollars of possible flood damage and costs from traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur's city centre.

