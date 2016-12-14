Six charged with having 1,308 turtles

Six charged with having 1,308 turtles

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Two locals and four Filipinos were charged in the Sessions Court here on Wednesday with having 1,308 turtles illegally. Rashed Delan, 38, Alsadat Belog, 39, and Filipinos Madal Juldin, 37, Ibrahim Kahal, 44, Sidik Napaeh, 23, and Rasid Alain, 38, pleaded not guilty before Judge Indra Ayub to the charge against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Fri Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC