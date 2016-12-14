Six charged with having 1,308 turtles

Kota Kinabalu: Two locals and four Filipinos were charged in the Sessions Court here on Wednesday with having 1,308 turtles illegally. Rashed Delan, 38, Alsadat Belog, 39, and Filipinos Madal Juldin, 37, Ibrahim Kahal, 44, Sidik Napaeh, 23, and Rasid Alain, 38, pleaded not guilty before Judge Indra Ayub to the charge against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.