Singer dies of heart attack after performing in front of girlfriend in contest

2 hrs ago

A SINGER who went by the stage name "Kang Yu" died of a heart attack during a singing competition in Sungai Siput, Perak, reported Nanyang Siang Pau . Hong Guo Xing, 53, was the fourth contestant to go on stage during the event featuring 35 others at about 9pm on Sunday.

