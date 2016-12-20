Seven Malaysians Detained For Attempt...

Seven Malaysians Detained For Attempting To Smuggle Firecrackers Out Of Thailand

17 hrs ago

Seven Malaysian men were arrested by Thai authorities for attempting to smuggle 107 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers into Malaysia. Head of Sadao District Office Bunpark Raknui said the Malaysian men, aged between 19 and 64, were detained yesterday in the forest reserve of Khao Nam Kang in, Sadao, bordering Malaysian and Thailand.

Chicago, IL

