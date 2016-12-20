Searchers for Malaysia Airlines Fligh...

Searchers for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 say they may have looked too far south

SYDNEY Weeks away from ending their search of a remote stretch of the southern Indian Ocean for debris from a Malaysian jet that vanished in 2014, investigators admitted on Tuesday that they may have spent the past two years looking too far south. Experts said in a report that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, was most likely resting on the seabed in an area partly searched in late 2014 and early 2015.

