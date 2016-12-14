Sarawak, Malaysia's Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon : "We May not Claim to have ...
Sarawak, MALAYSIA's Dato Sri ANG LAI SOON : "WE MAY NOT CLAIM TO HAVE FULLY REACHED THE AGE OF WISDOM." The tumultuous times in which we live today bring to mind how apt the opening words of Charles Dickens' 1859 novel 'A Tale of Two Cities' are to the present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Fri
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC