Sabah will be rich and developed after 53 years in Malaysia if there is no corruption and the wealth of Sabah had been used for Sabahans and not hijacked by corrupt leaders and their cronies Malaysia is now regarded worldwide as a "global kleptocracy" which I had defined in Parliament as a country ruled by PPP - Pencuri, Perompak and Penyamun. Donald Trump wants the white house painted! Chinese guy quoted 3 million European guy quoted 7 million Malaysian guy quoted 10 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.