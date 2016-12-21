Sabah Water Scandal: Former State Director, His Wife, Ministry Advisor Plead Not Guilty

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 -- A former Sabah Water Department director and his wife and a State Finance Ministry technical and engineering advisor pleaded not guilty here today to a total of 37 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds amounting to RM61.48 million in cash and bank savings as well as unlawfully possessing luxury products. The 54-year-old former director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to 12 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds amounting to RM56.9 million and unlawfully possessing various branded wrist watches and vehicles.

