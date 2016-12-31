Sabah cops smash armed robbery gang, ...

Sabah cops smash armed robbery gang, arrest four suspects

KOTA KINABALU: City police have smashed an armed robbery gang that they believe are involved in at least three cases with the arrests of four suspects. State Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Sallehuddin Abdul Rahman the gang was also believed to have relieved a policeman of his Steyr pistol in October, and the weapon was used during a robbery at a mini market here on Dec 27. He said following the incident at the Pick and Pay mini market at the Taman Hilltop area, police formed a special task force to track down the robbers who fled with two cash register machines containing some RM2,500.

