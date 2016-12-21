Remains Of Malaysian Who Drowned In A...

Remains Of Malaysian Who Drowned In Australia Arrive At KLIA

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The remains of Malaysian, Muhammad Farhan Na'imullah Zubir, 26, who was found drowned at Myrtleford in Melbourne, Australia on Dec 13, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport , here, Thursday. His body returned home on Thai Airways flight TG415, and was received by his uncle Osman Ahmad, 59, and brother Muhammad Faiz Farhan Zubir, 22, at the KLIA cargo complex at 11.55am.

Chicago, IL

