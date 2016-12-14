Rappers Reignite Malaysian Heritage At Red Bull Challenge

By Nurulhuda Mansor KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 -- Over 31 challengers tested their mettle, integrating traditional Malaysian instruments into a rap cypher at the Red Bull Blend 2016. Ashtin Sanjiv tore through layers and layers of rappers in a gruelling four-round contest before ultimately claiming his prize in a best-two-out-of-three finale, said Red Bull in a statement.

