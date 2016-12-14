Rappers Reignite Malaysian Heritage At Red Bull Challenge
By Nurulhuda Mansor KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 -- Over 31 challengers tested their mettle, integrating traditional Malaysian instruments into a rap cypher at the Red Bull Blend 2016. Ashtin Sanjiv tore through layers and layers of rappers in a gruelling four-round contest before ultimately claiming his prize in a best-two-out-of-three finale, said Red Bull in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Fri
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC