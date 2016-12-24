Pub bouncer charged with killing college student
KOTA KINABALU: A pub bouncer has been charged with the murder of a college student in a magistrate's court here. Mohd Azmin Lidin, 28, was charged with killing Yacoob Nasran, 18, outside a pub at Asia City between 3.30am and 4.30am of Dec 15. The accused smiled at reporters after being indicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.
