Pub bouncer charged with killing coll...

Pub bouncer charged with killing college student

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A pub bouncer has been charged with the murder of a college student in a magistrate's court here. Mohd Azmin Lidin, 28, was charged with killing Yacoob Nasran, 18, outside a pub at Asia City between 3.30am and 4.30am of Dec 15. The accused smiled at reporters after being indicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Fri Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC